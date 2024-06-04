Scenes of jubilation at AICC office as Congress defies exit poll predictions to put up strong show

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The AICC headquarters witnessed boisterous scenes on Tuesday as Congress workers burst into a celebration following a strong performance by the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Even party leaders joined in the celebrations, dancing to drumbeats, sharing sweets and bursting crackers.

Congress workers and leaders gathered at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters since morning, soon after the early trends showed significant gains for the INDIA bloc parties and they sniffed an opportunity to form the government if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fell short of a majority.

As soon as Congres leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived, the crowd greeted them with loud cheers and burst crackers. They also raised slogans hailing the Congress, as the Gandhis waved back at them.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi also clicked pictures with the party leaders and office-bearers.

Such celebrations at the AICC headquarters had become after several poll defeats for the Congress. Even the exit polls had predicted a weak showing for the Congress and the INDIA bloc parties.

The Congress had erected a large 'shamiana', fitted with coolers, at the party office lawns, but the party leaders and workers thronged the office despite the heat, dancing to the beats of 'dhols' while exchanging sweets.

The presence of the Gandhis, Kharge and other senior leaders added to the excitement.

The police had to put up barricades outside the AICC's Akbar Road headquarters, as traffic became unmanageable. Vehicles were diverted and traffic only one-way traffic was allowed on the road.

Greeting Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress worker unfurling the party flag rushed to hug elder Gandhi sibling, who heartily embraced him.

Rahul Gandhi later addressed a press conference, flanked by his mother Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, and party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Another party worker was seen holding a cutout of an LPG cylinder, highlighting the increase in its prices. Price rise and employment were among the key issues the Congress highlighted during its poll campaign.

Youth Congress members and workers also raised slogans hailing Rahul Gandhi.

"Hamara PM kaisa ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho (Our PM should be like Rahul Gandhi)," rent the air as the celebrations went on.