SCERT announces reading campaign in Delhi's govt schools to celebrate 'Literacy Week'

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The State Council of Educational Research and Training here on Monday announced it is organising a 'Reading Campaign' in all government schools in Delhi to celebrate 'Literacy Week' and cultivate a strong reading culture among students.

In a circular, SCERT Joint Director Nahar Singh said the campaign will commence on Tuesday and culminate on Saturday. Under the campaign students from pre-nursery to class five would be engaged in various reading activities.

Each day will begin with a storytelling session during the morning assembly, followed by activities such as independent reading, creative expression, buddy reading, and story card reading sessions, the circular said. Singh also mentioned that on September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers' Day, students from classes four and five will be paired with pre-nursery students for a buddy reading session. On September 7, parents will be encouraged to join their children at schools for a special reading session.

Throughout the campaign, digital nudges will be sent to parents through an online platform, encouraging them to read with their children and create a supportive reading environment at home, the circular said.