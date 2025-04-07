SCERT approaches Pune cops after YouTube question-answer video ahead of Class IX test

Pune, Apr 7 (PTI) The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) filed a complaint with Pune police after a video on how to solve the question paper of the Class IX Marathi subject Progressive Assessment Test (PAT-2) was uploaded on YouTube, an official said on Monday.

The video reportedly had the questions and also showed how it needs to be answered, the official said.

"Schools have been ordered to conduct the annual examinations and PET examinations of students from classes 1 to 9 as per the schedule announced by SCERT. The examination of class 9 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. It will go ahead as scheduled," the official added. PTI COR BNM