Scheme to give Rs 1,000 to Delhi women to be rolled out in 10-15 days: CM Atishi

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the city, will be rolled out in the next 10-15 days as the government is working on the registration process.

Atishi stated that before the end of the current financial year -- by March 31, 2025 -- women will receive one or two installments under this scheme.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of the scheme on Thursday and promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power.

During a press conference here, Atishi said the scheme is a fulfillment of the government's promise to empower women.

"We have kept our promise of providing Rs 1,000 assistance to women. Despite all efforts by the opposition to obstruct this initiative, we have successfully ensured its rollout," she said.

The scheme aims to provide financial independence to women, ensuring they do not have to depend on family members for small personal needs, she added.

Regarding eligibility, Atishi explained that permanent government employees, women who paid income tax in the last financial year and those already receiving any form of pension will not qualify for the benefits.

Speaking about other measures taken by the AAP government to empower women, Atishi highlighted the improved quality of education in government schools, which are predominantly attended by girls, ensuring equal opportunities for education.

She also mentioned the provision of free healthcare through Mohalla Clinics, allowing women to access treatment without financial constraints.

Additionally, the government provides free bus travel to women, helping them commute easily for education, jobs, or job searches, she said.

In the run for the upcoming Delhi elections, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, having won 62 out of 70 seats in the last election.