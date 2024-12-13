Scheme to give Rs 1,000 to Delhi women to be rolled out in 7-10 days: CM Atishi

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday announced that the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the city will be rolled out in the next 7-10 days as the government is working on the registration process.

Atishi said that before the end of the current financial year -- by March 31, 2025 -- women will receive one or two installments under this scheme.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had announced the launch of the scheme on Thursday and promised that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returns to power.

Atishi said the scheme is a fulfillment of the government's promise to empower women.

"We have kept our promise of providing Rs 1,000 assistance to women. Despite all efforts by the opposition to obstruct this initiative, we have successfully ensured its rollout," she said during a press conference here.

The scheme aims to provide financial independence to women, ensuring they do not have to depend on family members for small personal needs, she added.

Regarding eligibility, Atishi explained that current or former permanent government employees, women who are or have been MPs, MLAs or Councillors, women who paid income tax in the last financial year and those already receiving any form of pension will not qualify for the benefits.

“All other women aged 18 and above will be entitled to receive Rs 1,000 as an honorarium under this scheme. The notification was issued yesterday evening and efforts are underway to begin the registration process. We aim to start the registrations within the next 7-10 days," she added.

Speaking about other measures taken by the AAP government to empower women, Atishi highlighted the improved quality of education in government schools, which are predominantly attended by girls, ensuring equal opportunities for education.

“Previously, families who could afford private schooling would prioritize their sons, sending their daughters to government schools. Today, with high-quality education available in the government schools, girls are also receiving the education they deserve,” she said.

The chief minister also mentioned the provision of free healthcare through Mohalla Clinics, allowing women to access treatment without financial constraints.

Additionally, the government provides free bus travel to women, helping them commute easily for education, jobs or job searches, she said.

The AAP is vying for a third consecutive term, having won 62 out of 70 seats in the last Delhi Assembly polls. PTI MHS VIT AS AS