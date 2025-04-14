Scheme to install rooftop solar power systems launched in Nagaland

Kohima, Apr 14 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Mondy launched a scheme for installation of residential rooftop solar power systems in convergence with a central programme Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio said the government has taken major steps to address the power deficit faced across the state by launching the Nagaland Solar Mission.

To support the green energy revolution, the state has decided to support this initiative through an additional state subsidy of up to Rs 50,000 for up to 3KW provided through budgetary support.

Rio said the state and central governments' subsidy together will cover most of the cost of installing solar power for households.

He urged the citizens of Nagaland to reap the benefits of the transition to sustainable solar power production.

Power Minister K G Kenye said access to rooftop solar installation will be affordable and thus he anticipates a positive response and contribution of the public to achieve the objective of Nagaland’s green energy revolution.

He believed that through this initiative the persistent power shortages in the state will mitigate to a large extent and usher in the required social economic development for the people. PTI COR NN