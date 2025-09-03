Scheme to promote critical mineral recycling will boost capacities to recycle battery waste: PM

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Cabinet's nod to an incentive scheme to promote critical mineral recycling will boost capacities to recycle battery waste and e-waste, promote investment and encourage job creation.

The Union Cabinet has given its go-ahead to a Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme to promote recycling of critical minerals in the country. The scheme aims at developing recycling capacity in the country for the separation and production of critical minerals from secondary sources.

These include e-waste, Lithium Ion Battery (LIB) scrap, and scrap other than e-waste and LIB scrap, such as catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles.

Modi said, "This decision by the Union Cabinet pertaining to an incentive scheme to promote critical mineral recycling will boost capacities to recycle battery waste and e-waste, promote investment and encourage job creation." PTI KR RHL