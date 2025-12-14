Schemes designed for electoral gains hindering J'khand's progress: AJSU

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Sunday attacked the JMM-led alliance government, saying that the schemes designed for electoral benefits are hindering the state's progress.

He said the government needs a long-term roadmap and ideological management.

"The schemes designed for electoral benefits are hindering the progress of the state. The government has implemented the Maiyan Samman Yojana for electoral gains, but it has no blueprint for women's empowerment," Mahto alleged, addressing a party programme in Jharkhand's Hazaribag.

He said, "If the state government had made a long-term plan to improve the education and living standards of youth and women, it would have been beneficial for Jharkhand." Mahto said that displacement and migration are major issues in Jharkhand.

"The responsibility for the welfare of the displaced people lies with the state government. In the past six years, the government has not paid any attention in this regard," he alleged.

He called upon the youth to strengthen democratic forces and build a Jharkhand that fulfils the dreams of the martyrs.

The party claimed hundreds of people joined the AJSU party during the programme. PTI SAN RG