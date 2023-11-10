Schemes, govt services in Goa will soon be made cashless, says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji, Nov 10 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday said all schemes and government services will soon be digitalised and made cashless in the coastal state.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Kautilya Lekha Bhavan, a new building of the state accounts department at Porvorim, in the presence of State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

The state government is going ahead with 100 per cent digitalisation of its schemes and services to make all transactions cashless, Sawant said, while blaming non-digitalisation for the delay in providing funds for some schemes and subsidies.

The state government staff will have to cooperate in a big way to have cent per cent digitalisation of schemes and services, he said.

Nationalised banks have been empanelled with the state government so that citizens can avail the benefits of schemes through their branches, the chief minister said.

He further said the housing finance scheme for government servants, which has been kept on hold, will be relaunched after removing all the loopholes. PTI RPS ARU