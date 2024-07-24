Schemes will uplift women, farmers: Rajasthan CM on state budget

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that in the state's full budget 2024-25, the schemes and programs were announced keeping in mind the upliftment of youth, women, farmers and the poor.

Sharma was addressing the thanksgiving meeting of the people from Kota, Beawar for the budget announcements at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday.

He said that the public representatives working in their area are aware of the common problems of the people. The state government is also working promptly on the development demands of the public representatives and the promises made to the public will be fulfilled.

According to the official statement, Sharma said that the state government has taken remarkable decisions for the welfare of all sections of the society. About 45 per cent of the promises made in the Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled.

He said that similar public welfare decisions will be taken in future and every promise made in the Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled. PTI AG HIG HIG