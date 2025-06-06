Scholar, writer Daji Panshikar passes away

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Daji Panshikar, a scholar of Indian epics and author, passed away at his residence in Maharashtra's Thane following a brief illness, his family members said.

He was 92.

Panshikar dedicated over five decades of his life to the dissemination and interpretation of Hindu scriptures. He was a scholar of Indian epics, "Ramayana", "Mahabharata", and the literature of saint-poets He delivered over 2,500 lectures in India and abroad. For 16 consecutive years, he was also a regular columnist in "Saamana", a Marathi daily.

Some of his notable books include "Mahabharata: Ek Sudacha Pravas", "Karna: Khara Kon Thota?", "Kathamrut", "Kanikaniti" and "Unfamiliar Ramayana" (in five parts).

As the manager of 'Natyasampada Natya Sanstha', a theatre organisation founded by his elder brother and celebrated actor Prabhakar Panshikar, he worked closely with stalwarts from the fields of literature, music, theatre and film.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son and other family members. His last rites will be performed on Saturday at 9.30 am at Jawahar Bagh Crematorium in Thane west. PTI COR NP