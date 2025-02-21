Scholars, monks to take part in Buddhist heritage conference in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (PTI) More than 2,000 delegates, including Buddhist scholars and monks from India and 13 other countries, are slated to participate in the 6th International Conference on Buddhist Heritage beginning in Gandhinagar on February 23.

The Sanghakaya Foundation, in association with the Gujarat Tourism Department, has organized the five-day conference.

The aim of the conference is to highlight Gujarat's rich Buddhist legacy and promote it as a vital part of the international Buddhist circuit, said press release from the Foundation.

The event will bring together over 2,000 participants, including renowned Buddhist scholars, monks, and experts from India and 13 other countries such as Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Japan, it said.

A special highlight will be the International Peace Walk, which will take place on the morning of February 23. Participants will walk from the Dr Ambedkar Statue near the Vidhan Sabha to the Town Hall, advocating peace and harmony.

The conference will also include visits to prominent Buddhist heritage sites in Gujarat such as Vadnagar, Dev Ni Mori, Junagadh, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar. The event will conclude with a visit to the iconic Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district, according to the release.

The International Conference on Buddhist Heritage has grown significantly since its inception, with each edition held at prominent venues across Gujarat. The first conference was held at Town Hall, Gandhinagar, followed by the second at Mahatma Mandir, also in the state capital.

The 3rd conference took place at MS University in Vadodara, the fourth one at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad and the 5th edition at Vadnagar in Mehsana district.