Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A school attendant has been arrested in Badlapur in the district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said on Saturday.

Two girls studying in the school's kindergarten, aged three and four years, told their parents that he touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed, said an official.

Further probe was on, he said, without disclosing more information. PTI COR KRK