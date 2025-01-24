School band competition to foster sense of pride, patriotism among children: Defence Secy

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The National Schools Bands Competition is being held here ahead of the Republic Day celebrations to evoke a feeling of oneness and foster a sense of pride and patriotism among children towards the country, Defence Secretary R K Singh said on Friday.

Singh was addressing a gathering at the front lawns of the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium where the top 16 school bands selected from across the country are battling it out in the grand finale.

The National School Band Competition 2024-25 is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education.

The defence secretary addressed students participating as members of contesting teams and others at the venue.

In the grand finale, 16 teams spanning 466 school students are taking part, who have been selected after a "rigorous scrutiny", he said.

Referring to the participation of military bands in the annual ceremonial parade, Singh said the armed forces have a very vibrant tradition of military music. This tradition boosts morale, gives dignity to ceremonies and gives talented people opportunities to display their talent, he said.

The defence secretary said in the last couple of years, the government has made efforts to "involve and encourage "talented school children" to become co-participants in Republic Day celebrations.

"The wonderful, visual spectacle of marching school bands...rouses patriotic passion and courage among children and adults alike, thus evoking a feeling of oneness, belonging and national pride," he said.

"The aim behind conducting the National School Band Competition is to evoke a feeling of oneness, of esprit de corps, and a deep sense of pride among children towards their schools and the country, thus rejuvenating and rekindling the spirit of contributional values, patriotism and unity, and motivate them to walk the path of becoming patriotic and useful citizens of the country," he said.

The students who are part of the finalist teams have been invited to witness the Republic Day ceremony on January 26, as special guests, the defence ministry earlier said.

The first performance by a pipe band of girl students from PM SHRI KGBV Patamda, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand was an instant winner, as they delighted the audience with their swinging moves and lilting tunes.

A pipe band of boys followed PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Belagavi, Karnataka. A brass band of girls from a government school in Gangtok, Sikkim and a pipe band of boys from a private school in North Sikkim are also among the finalists and their performances left the crowd spellbound.

'Sare Jehan Se Achha', 'Ae Watan Tere Liye' tunes were also played by several bands.

A brass band of girls from St. Joseph Anglo-Indian Girl's Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, Kerala belted out patriotic tunes and also played 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' and 'Vande Mataram'. The competition is being held over two days, ending on January 25.

Arpit Nagar and Raj Gupta, students of class 8 at a school in east Delhi were among the audience, attending the event in their school uniform, like many other students.

"I play pipe in my school band and Raj plays bass drum. We took part in the state-level of this competition, and though we couldn't be part of the final 16 teams, we are happy to witness the performances," Nagar, 14, told PTI.

Some of the finalist teams have been nominated to perform on the Kartavya Path. PTI KND SKY SKY