School boy in Tamil Nadu brings machete to class, chance discovery foils attack

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Sep 11 (PTI) A school student brought a machete to class on Wednesday by hiding it inside his bag, a teacher stumbled upon it and an enquiry revealed that the boy had a plan to avenge the attack on him by his classmate, police said.

After the teacher found the machete in the bag, the boy was taken to a room and he was questioned in the presence of the school headmaster.

The student disclosed that he was attacked by a classmate on September 10 and he hence decided to assault him. The boy who had attacked and his friend who assisted him were summoned and were questioned.

Following consultations, the school, a government-aided institution, later decided to produce all the three students before juvenile justice authorities.

Last month, three school students, also in Tirunelveli district, brought a knife to school to attack their teacher and it led to a furore. The three were later lodged in the Palaymkottai government observation home.