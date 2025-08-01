School boy murder: Two arrested after exchange of fire with police in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a school boy, following an exchange of fire with the police on Friday.

Gurumurthy (27) and Gopalakrishna (25) were shot in the legs after they allegedly tried to resist the arrest and attacked the police team with sharp weapons near Bilvaradahalli road, in an attempt to escape, police said.

The two policemen were also injured in the attack. The accused and the injured policemen are being treated at a hospital.

Citing preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer said the accused had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from 13-year-old Nishcith's parents before allegedly slitting his throat and setting him on fire.

The matter came to light on July 30 when Nishcith's parents, residents of Arekere approached the Hulimavu police station at 10.30 pm alleging that their son had gone missing.

According to police, in the complaint, his father, a private college professor, stated that their son had left home for tuition on his bicycle at 5 pm but didn't return till 8 pm. When they inquired with his tuition teacher, they were told that the boy had left at 7.30 pm. His son's bicycle was found parked near a park in Arekere.

However, on Thursday, the boy's burnt body was found on the outskirts of the city, off Bannerghatta Road in a deserted area.

Using technical surveillance and based on a tip off, the accused duo were arrested from near Kaggalipura road.

During the operation, one of the policemen initially fired two rounds in the air, warning the accused duo to surrender when they attempted to flee. Later, when the accused attacked PSI Aravindkumar, in self-defense, he fired two rounds, hitting Gurumurthy in his left and right leg, he said.

When Gopalakrishna attacked PI Kumaraswamy B G with a dagger, in self-defense, he opened fire at the accused's right leg, he added.

The officer said the accused duo, who work as drivers, were known to the boy's father and allegedly kidnapped him to extort money from his parents.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH