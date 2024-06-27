National

School bus accident on JJ flyover: Seven BEST staffers felicitated for offering prompt help

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday felicitated seven of its power wing staffers for providing timely help to victims of a school bus accident on JJ flyover a day earlier.

In a release, the civic-run undertaking said the act of these staffers, who were felicitated by assistant general manager (power supply) Bilal Shaikh, was admirable and, in the context of humanity, glorious as well.

A school bus rammed into the railing of JJ flyover in Byculla early Wednesday morning, which led to the vehicle going to the other side of the corridor. A boy and the vehicle's cleaner were thrown out on impact.

Seven BEST staffers, who were travelling from there at the time of the accident in a temporary power connection vehicle, immediately stopped and rushed the injured boy and the cleaner to nearby state-run GT hospital, the release said.

Staffers Sadu Khateli, Pralesh Chainakhawa, Satish Gawali, Pradip Bhondve, Suryakant Serve, Sandeep Surve and Ananda Medar also helped other students, it added.

In a video that was shot from the upper floor of a nearby building, these staffers can be seen alighting from their vehicle, rushing to help the accident victims and taking them to the hospital. PTI KK BNM

