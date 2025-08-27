School bus catches fire in Meerut, police rescue dozens of children

Meerut, Aug 27 (PTI) A major tragedy was averted in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Wednesday afternoon when a school bus carrying children caught fire, but prompt action by local police ensured that all the children were rescued safely, officials said.

Police officials said the incident took place around 2.30 pm near the railway station cut in Paratapur police station area. The bus of St. Patrick School was returning students home after school hours when it suddenly caught fire.

On receiving information, Paratapur police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. Under the supervision of Circle Officer Brahmpuri and Paratapur Station House Officer, police teams safely evacuated all the children along with the driver from the burning vehicle, an official said.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade was called in and, with the help of police, fire personnel and local residents, the blaze was brought under control.

Police said traffic was diverted in the area to prevent congestion during the rescue and fire-fighting efforts. The bus was partially damaged in the incident, but swift action by police and firefighters prevented a possible major mishap, the official added.