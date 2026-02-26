School bus driver held for attempting rape of two girl students in Cuttack

Cuttack, Feb 26 (PTI) The Cuttack city police has arrested a private school bus driver for allegedly attempting to rape two girl students, an officer said on Thursday.

According to the police, the driver was engaged to transport students of a private school in Cantonment police station area, and he allegedly attempted to rape the two students inside the bus on Tuesday.

The accused, a 55-year-old native of Jagatsinghpur district, was arrested under section 6 (rape) of the POCSO Act and relevant sections of BNS, they said.

"We have arrested the accused and forwarded him to the court on Thursday," said the police officer of Cantonment police station.

The police did not share any further details about the case.