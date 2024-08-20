School bus gets stuck in Delhi's waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass, three children rescued

New Delhi: Three children were rescued from a school bus which got stuck in the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass in northwest Delhi on Tuesday following morning rain, officials said.

An autorickshaw was also stuck in the underpass, they said.

According to the officials, no one was injured in any of the incidents as rescue teams quickly reached the spot.

The water is being pumped out, an official said.

Further details of the two incidents are awaited.

The Minto Bridge underpass is infamous for waterlogging during monsoon. In July 2020, a man drowned after his mini-truck got stuck in the underpass.

Rains lashed Delhi on Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the city waterlogged and disrupting traffic movement.

The Ridge observatory recorded 72.4 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 28.7 mm of rainfall, Lodhi Road 25.6 mm and Ayanagar 2.2 mm.