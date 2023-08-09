School bus hits parked truck in UP's Rampur, 11 children hurt

Rampur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Eleven children aged between seven and 10 were injured when their school bus hit a container truck in the Bilaspur tehsil of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The Divine International School bus hit the truck parked at a dhaba near Mulla Kheda on the Nainital bypass, leaving 11 children injured, they said.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Aman Deol said five children have been admitted to the Bilaspur Primary Health Centre and four to a private hospital. Two children with minor injuries were discharged after first aid.

Circle Officer Ravi Khokhar, who reached the spot, said the medical examination of the driver and the conductor will also be done.

The police are investigating the matter, he added. PTI COR SAB SZM