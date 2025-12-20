School bus overturns in Jammu; over 35 students injured

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Over 35 students were injured when a bus turned turtle while they were returning from a picnic here late Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred at Ring road near Ratnal in Bishnah area and the condition of all the injured was stated to be stable, the officials said.

The bus was carrying 40 students and 10 teaching staff from a school in Pragwal border area. They were returning after day-long picnic in Samba when the driver lost control after hitting a divider, causing the vehicle to overturn, they said.

They said the rescuers immediately swung into action and shifted the injured students to hospital. PTI TAS NB