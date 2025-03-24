School bus overturns in Jhansi; over a dozen children injured, 3 critical

Jhansi (UP): A school bus carrying students from remote villages to a private school in Poonch here overturned on Monday morning, leaving over a dozen children injured, three of them critically, police said.

Rajesh Pal, the Station House Officer of Poonch Police Station, said, "The incident occurred on Bajna Road when a school bus …, carrying more than two dozen students, lost control near Bajna village and overturned on a roadside." According to police, around 14 children sustained injuries. They were rushed to a Primary Health Centre in Poonch.

Five children with more serious injuries were referred to the medical college for advanced treatment, Pal said.

The injured children are aged between 10 and 15, the SHO said.