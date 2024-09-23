School bus rams into motorcycle; one killed, four students hurt

Shajapur (MP), Sept 23 (PTI) A school bus hit a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Monday and fell into a pit, leaving the biker dead and injuring four students, police said.

This incident occurred on Panwadi-Dhudhana road, 20 km away from the Shajapur district headquarters, an official said.

"After hitting the bike, the bus overturned and landed in a pit, leaving four students injured," a police official said, adding that the injured children were shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

The deceased biker has been identified as Jitendra Bagri.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident, police said.

Police registered a case and the investigation is underway. PTI COR ADU NSK