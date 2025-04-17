School bus rams into tree in Noida; driver, 4 students injured

Noida: A school bus from Ghaziabad rammed into a tree at Char Murti crossing in Thana Bisrakh area here on Thursday morning, injuring four students and the driver, police said.

The injured students have been sent to a hospital for treatment, they said.

The bus, which belongs to the Bloom Public School in Ghaziabad’s Pratap Vihar, lost control and collided with a tree at Char Murti crossing in Thana Bisrakh area, a police spokesperson said.

Seventeen students were on board the bus when the accident happened, he said.

Meanwhile, panicked parents reached the spot after getting information. They have accused the school administration and the bus driver of negligence.

Anya (13), Kushank (12), Shaurya (16), Sansthita (6) and bus driver Bhagwan Singh (48) were injured in the accident, the police said.

After sending the injured students to the hospital, another vehicle was called to take the rest of the students to school.

The damaged bus is being sent to the workshop with the help of a crane.