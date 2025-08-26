School buses should also go electric to help curb pollution: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said school buses going electric would help curb pollution in the national capital.

Thousands of school buses run on Delhi's roads, the chief minister said while flagging off electric buses for the students of Sardar Patel Vidyalaya along with Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The school has entered into a partnership with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

"We are taking several steps to curb pollution in Delhi. School buses form a large segment and thousands of such buses run on the roads. We want that school buses should also go electric. We have partnered with Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and have given them buses that will take students home," she told reporters.

Gupta said the buses are air-conditioned and comfortable for students.