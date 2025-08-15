School children fall ill after participating in Independence Day parade in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) Several school children fell ill after participating in the state-level Independence Day programme in Kolkata on Friday, officials said.

A total of 39 students, who participated in the parade at the Red Road, fell ill, following which they were taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the guard of honour at the programme, which saw participation of the police, various departments of the state government, and school students.

Banerjee visited the hospital to meet the children.

She said that due to the hot and humid weather conditions, the children felt unwell while participating in the parade.

"Due to the hot and humid weather along with the rains, some of them suffered dehydration. Now everyone is okay and stable. They were served breakfast earlier. Now, they have been served lunch," she added.

The students belonged to different schools from across the state, officials said. PTI dc SOM