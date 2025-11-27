School clerk arrested for `molestation'

Latur (Maharashtra), Nov 27 (PTI) A clerk at a government-aided school was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly molesting a girl student, while a case was also registered against two teachers for failing to inform the police about the incident.

The action was taken after a large number of parents gathered at the school in the morning, seeking action against the accused.

As per the girl's complaint, the accused clerk had molested four or five other girls too.

He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A case under POCSO Act was also registered against two of the teachers for failing to report the alleged incident though they were aware of it, said inspector Santosh Patil. "We are recording the statements of the victims. Further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR KRK