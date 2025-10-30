School, college students to participate in tiger census in Odisha’s Debrigarh sanctuary

Sambalpur, Oct 30 (PTI) Students from various colleges and high schools of Odisha will participate in the upcoming All India Tiger Estimation 2025-26 at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in November, an officer said on Thursday.

For the first time, 46 students from Dunguri College, Kamgaon College and Lakhanpur High School will take part in the national-level census, said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Hirakud Wildlife Division.

The training sessions for the students began on Tuesday and will continue till the first week of November, she said.

They are being trained in sampling protocols, data collection methods, identification of herbivores and carnivores, and signs such as pugmarks, footprints, rake marks, scent marks and vocalisations, Das said.

"By engaging youth, we are creating a generation of future leaders, ambassadors of Debrigarh and decision-makers who shall be motivated to continue conservation efforts in the sanctuary," she said, adding that such initiatives also bring creative energy, enthusiasm and community participation in conservation.

A total of 26 census units have been formed in Debrigarh sanctuary for the upcoming survey, the DFO said.

She added that 80 frontline forest officials will also take part in the census, which is scheduled to begin in the second week of November.

Besides, 107 camera traps have been deployed for the exercise.

The census will include sign surveys and camera trapping, followed by scientific data analysis to assess the status of carnivores, prey density and habitat conditions.

The previous All India Tiger Census was carried out in 2022, while in 2023, Debrigarh authorities conducted an estimation of prey density and leopard population during the pre-monsoon period.

Using the pugmark method, the survey then indicated a tentative leopard population of 82 in the sanctuary.

A summer census of gaur (Indian bison) carried out in May this year recorded 788 animals, including 315 juveniles, in the forest area.