School curriculum to include subjects related to constitutional values: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) Syllabus related to constitutional values would be included in school curriculum in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while presiding over a review meeting of the education department on Monday.

The state government is giving special preference to impart quality education and apprise the students about their duties and responsibilities for their all-around development, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

Six schools each in every Assembly constituency would be set up with all necessary facilities such as adequate staff and other infrastructural conveniences like lab, library, etc., he said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to complete all the formalities for setting up these schools in a time-bound manner, and prepare parameters for their administrative control.

A calendar of activities for the whole year will be prepared for all schools, which will contain details of academic and other activities of each day, Sukhu said.

As part of a 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative, innovative measures are being adopted to bring rationalisation in the education department, while steps are being taken for deployment of teachers and strengthening the educational infrastructure, he said, as per the statement.

The chief minister also said that the headmaster or principal of a school will have to regularly send information of teachers going on leave to the deputy director's office to ensure presence of adequate teachers in the schools.

To strengthen the higher education system, a process of rationalisation is being adopted in the colleges as well, he said. PTI BPL ARI