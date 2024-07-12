School director held in Kalyan as student hangs self after beating

Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) The director of a school in Kalyan in Thane district was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old student, a police official said on Friday.

Class XI student Anish Dalvi of Sacred Heart School in Varap had hanged himself in his home in Nimbavali village on Thursday, the Titwala police station official said.

"His parents have told police Dalvi took this step out of distress after being hit by school director Alvin Anthony for allegedly sending a message on social media about a female student. Anthony allegedly threatened to expel Dalvi and two others. Anthony was held on Thursday," the official said. PTI COR BNM