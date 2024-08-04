School donates notebooks, other educational items to underprivileged kids in Latur

Latur, Aug 4 (PTI) The educational material donated to the underprivileged children staying at an ashram in Maharashtra's Latur district will help in their academic journey and well-being, the facility's founders have said.

On Saturday, a private school here donated notebooks, pens, writing pads, T-shirts and fruits to children of 'Majha Ghar', an ashram run by Sharad and Sangeeta Zare's Manus Pratishthan near Budhoda village in Ausa tehsil.

The facility provides shelter and support to the needy children, creating a nurturing environment for their growth and development.

The couple has set up the ashram for the underprivileged children to educate them and make them self-reliant, and they are now proud parents to 55 children.

Expressing gratitude for the school's generous support, they highlighted the significant positive impact such contributions have on the children's lives, enhancing their educational journey and overall well-being. PTI COR GK