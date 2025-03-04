School dropout rates have come down in Arunachal due to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao': Minister

Itanagar, Mar 4 (PTI) The Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme has helped in bringing down dropout rates among girls at the secondary and higher secondary levels in Arunachal Pradesh, Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul said.

The dropout rates fell from 30.89 per cent in 2019-20 to 12.5 per cent in 2021-22, she said while speaking at the 'Beti Janmotsav' programme at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to mark the 10th anniversary of the scheme.

Pul said the state was doing well in the sex ratio aspect also with 14 out of 25 districts recording more than 900 females per 1,000 males in 2023-24.

The sex ratio of the state stands at 948.68 females per 1,000 males, exceeding the national average of 930, she said.

Five districts -- Shi Yomi, East Kameng, Kamle, Upper Siang, and Tawang -- recorded sex ratios of above 1,000 during the period, she said.

She also noted an improvement in first-trimester antenatal care (ANC) registrations, a key indicator for maternal and child health.

She emphasised the need for greater awareness regarding girl child trafficking and called for parental support to ensure their safety and well-being.

The minister outlined recent government measures concerning child adoption, including prioritising intra-district and intra-state adoption, creating contractual posts to manage child and women helplines, and allocating funds for working women's hostels. PTI UPL UPL SOM