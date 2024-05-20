School girl dies in compound wall collapse

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 20 (PTI) A seven-year-old schoolgirl died when a part of a compound wall fell on her while she was playing on Monday, police said.

Shazia was the daughter of Siddique and Jameela of the new Padpu village of Harekala in Mangaluru Taluk , police said.

The school administration said that Shajia was playing with the gate when the wall collapsed. There had been a lot of rain overnight, and the foundation of both pillars supporting the gate had weakened. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

The school was built by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba with the money he had saved by selling oranges in Mangaluru city.

He had spent his entire lifetime savings to build this school in the interior areas of Mangaluru Taluk. For this extraordinary feat, the government had honoured him with Padma Shri in 2022.