School girl run over by truck in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) A six-year-old girl student of a school here was crushed to death near Surathkal here when the scooter her father was riding was hit from behind by a truck on Wednesday, police sources said.

The tragic event occurred as the child and her father were riding home from the school on the scooter. A truck came from behind hitting the two-wheeler.

The girl who was thrown off onto the road was run over by the truck. Her father escaped with injuries. The child’s body was shifted to a private hospital.

The injured father was admitted to the hospital. The witnesses to the incident, who tried to thrash the truck driver, were prevented by Surathkal police who reached the spot.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was taken into custody, the sources said.