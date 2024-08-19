School girl sexually assaulted at fake NCC camp in TN, 11 held

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu), Aug 19 (PTI) An eighth standard girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted at a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Bargur in the district and 11 people including the prime suspect have been arrested, Krishnagiri district collector K M Sarayu said on Monday.

The NCC headquarters stated that it did not conduct any NCC camp in that area and that the persons involved in the reported incident of sexual harassment of school girls attending the said camp have no connection with the NCC.

The district administration too confirmed that NCC was not involved in oganising the camp and said swift action was taken to arrest nine people on Sunday and another two today.

"The police arrested 11 people including the prime suspect, who organised the camp and school authorities, in connection with the sexual assault of a girl and abuse at a fake NCC camp and POCSO cases registered against them," collector Sarayu told reporters here.

The victims were being given counselling and psychological support through the district child protection unit. Even their parents were being given support and counselling, she said.

A detailed enquiry was being conducted by the school education department on such fake camps held in the past and the schools involved, if any.

When pointed out that the suspect Sivaraman conducted five camps earlier in the district, the collector replied that this was also being probed by the Chief Education Officer of schools. "We are also enquiring into other violations," she added.

About 41 students, including 17 girls, participated in the fake NCC camp a week ago and the incident of sexual assault on a girl came to light after she narrated the trauma to her parents, who made a complaint with the police.

"The reported incident does not pertain to any of the institutions registered /enrolled with the NCC. The personnel involved in the alleged incident have no connection with NCC. Also, no NCC camp was conducted in Krishnagiri district," the NCC headquarters said in a release.

"This news is an unequivocal misinformation and obscuration of facts with a potential to be misconstrued as involvement of NCC personnel," the release said. PTI JSP KH