School girl suicide case: FIR registered against 2 teachers in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against two teachers of a government aided school in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old female student here, police said on Friday.

The girl had hanged herself at her house on August 4, they said.

An FIR was lodged under charges of abetment to suicide at the Kotwali Police Station at the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh on Thursday, they added.

The girl's family members have alleged that they approached the SP in the matter after the local police refused to file an FIR.

"As per the complaint, the minor girl was harassed by her teacher Wasfi Khatoon over her caste. Another school teacher, Tauheed, is accused of spreading rumours to malign the character of the girl. The case is under investigation," the SP said.

The victim and both accused teachers belong to the Muslim community.

The girl's mother in her police complaint alleged that a female teacher rebuked and harassed her daughter for belonging to a lower caste.

"The teacher made my daughter stand outside the class on August 4. She committed suicide the same day after returning from the school," the complaint reads.

The mother has accused the male teacher Tauheed of trying to defame her daughter by stating that she took her life after being upset with a male friend.

The victim's father died in 2018 of heart attack, said police, adding, her younger sister is also a student at the same school.