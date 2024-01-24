School girls sit in Gujarat assembly, manage its ‘affairs’ on National Girl Child Day

Gandhinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) A group of schoolgirls on Wednesday sat in the Gujarat assembly and managed its “functioning” by assuming the role of the chief minister, ministers and legislators in an event organised to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Inaugurating the ‘Tejaswini legislative assembly’, as it was called, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called upon the girls to take forward the journey of holistic development of the state, a government release said.

In their mock role, the students also organised a question hour during which issues affecting the girl child such as childbirth, education, health, nutrition, safety and security, and leadership development were discussed, said the release.

Besides, a “bill” regarding women’s reservation for public representation was also presented and a discussion was held on its various aspects by the members of the Tejaswini legislative assembly, it said.

Every year, National Girl Child Day is observed on January 24.

The event was organised to increase awareness among the students about women’s participation in the democratic process, their understanding and interest in politics and to develop leadership skills and democratic values among them, stated the release.

On the occasion, CM Patel said that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, recently passed in Parliament, has created a system to ensure a 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and Lok Sabha.

“Girls should take forward the journey of holistic development of Gujarat,” he said.

“Women’s public participation and cooperation play a very important role in the development of the country and the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in the power of women and brought the bill in the Lok Sabha for women’s reservation,” Patel said.

Speaker Shankar Chaudhary said that if the representation of every region of Gujarat goes into the hands of bright girls, then no one can stop the development of the state. Through the programme, he said, the girl students can experience the democratic system of India first-hand and make it more popular.

According to the 2011 Census, the sex ratio in Gujarat stood at 919, as against the national average of 943. PTI KA NR