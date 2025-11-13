School headmaster arrested for ‘molesting’ girl student in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Nov 13 (PTI) A middle-aged headmaster of a government school has been arrested for allegedly molesting a girl student at his office in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in the school at Daridih village in Patratu area on Tuesday, and an FIR was lodged on Wednesday after hundreds of students protested outside the local police station, they said.

Patratu police station in-charge Shivlal Gupta said the accused has been booked under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

In the complaint, the girl alleged that the headmaster called her in his office chamber and molested her, police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT