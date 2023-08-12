School health service in MCD 'discontinued', alleges Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that the AAP-led dispensation has "discontinued" the school health service running in the civic body, thus neglecting poor students.

There was no immediate reaction from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi BJP general secretary and councilor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal Singh held a joint press conference on Saturday, and alleged that the special school health services in the corporation had been "closed" and "merged with general health services".

Singh said the Arvind Kejriwal government and Mayor Shelly Oberoi make tall claims of providing facilities to students.

But under the AAP rule, the situation in the education department of the MCD has become "so bad" that students and teachers are "troubled by arbitrary orders of both municipal leaders and officials", he alleged.

The AAP is the ruling party in the MCD after winning the December 4 civic polls last year. PTI KND SRY SRY