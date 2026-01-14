School in Punjab's Moga receives bomb threat email; police search premises

Moga, Jan 14 (PTI) Police here on Wednesday thoroughly searched the premises of a school here after it received a bomb threat email.

Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.

"We are conducting a check of the school premises. School was evacuated, and the children have left," he said.

Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails. However, it turned out to be a hoax.