Hundreds of job losers in the Bengal teacher recruitment scam seek justice, clash with police

Kolkata: Hundreds of job losers in the teacher recruitment scam case on Friday clashed with the police in Salt Lake area during their demonstration to seek justice.

The job losers, who assembled at the busy Karunamoyee crossing in Salt Lake, were prevented by the police from moving further.

The protesting job losers also tried to break down the barricades set up by the police.

The Calcutta High Court recently cancelled the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test 2016 in government-sponsored and -aided schools rendering around 26,000 people jobless.