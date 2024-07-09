School job scam: CBI conducts search for OMR sheets

Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) Officers of the CBI on Tuesday conducted a search operation at the office of a Kolkata-based private company in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam, an official said.

A team of CBI detectives along with computer and cyber experts raided the office located in the southern part of the city in search of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets used in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for 2014, he said.

"We looked for some documents like OMR sheets during today's raid. A few documents have been seized, details of which could not be shared for the sake of our investigation," the official said.

The Calcutta High Court last week directed the CBI to diligently trace and retrieve the original or destroyed servers, discs, or mediums where the scanned OMR sheets of the TET for 2014 were stored.

The court also instructed the CBI to seek assistance from expert public or private organisations to determine whether the existing servers, hard discs, and computers belong to M/s. S Basu Roy and Co, to which some work for the TET process was allegedly outsourced, and/or the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) contains any digital traces of the scanned original OMR sheets from TET 2014.

The CBI search was conducted on the premises of M/s. S Basu Roy and Co during the day.