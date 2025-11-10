School jobs case: Decks cleared for ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's release on bail

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Path for the release of jailed former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee was cleared on Monday, with the completion of examination of eight people in a court here in connection with the school job recruitment irregularities case in the state.

On August 18, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Chatterjee, who is in jail since 2022, in the case investigated by the CBI, but said he would be released only after the trial court records statements of material witnesses.

With the examination of eight persons in the case completed, his lawyers prayed before the special court on Monday, seeking an order for the release of Chatterjee on bail.

The former minister's lawyer said that after the court passes the bail bond order, he will be released.

Following the execution of the bail bond to be directed by the trial court, the release order of Chatterjee, who is at present admitted in a hospital, is likely to take place.

The CBI case against Chatterjee and some other senior officials pertains to irregularities in recruitment of teachers for classes between 9 and 12, and Group C employees in West Bengal government-run and -aided schools.

The Supreme Court had, in its order, noted that Chatterjee spent around three years in custody and his continued incarceration would be a "travesty of justice".

The top court directed that the charges should be framed within four weeks under the Prevention of Corruption Act against public servants, with the statements being recorded within two months.

Apart from Chatterjee, the other accused persons in the case include former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman Subires Bhattacharya and former chairman of SSC's advisory committee S P Sinha.

The former minister, arrested in July 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and thereafter by the CBI in October, 2024 has already been granted bail in the other cases slapped on him by the central investigating agencies. PTI AMR NN