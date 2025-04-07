School jobs case: Hundreds queue up to attend meeting with Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) Hundreds of people who lost their jobs as teaching and non-teaching staffers in West Bengal government-run and aided schools queued up at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Monday for a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chaos prevailed outside the stadium as people who had not been issued entry passes also arrived at the venue to attend the programme.

Police officers, present in large numbers, had a tough time pacifying the assembled people who wanted to enter the indoor stadium to be present at the meeting.

The Supreme Court had last week upheld a Calcutta High Court order nullifying the appointment of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching jobs in West Bengal government-run and aided schools, holding that the whole recruitment process was vitiated. PTI AMR ACD