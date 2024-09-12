School jobs scam: Cal HC grants bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the ED in connection with the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Justice Suvra Ghosh granted bail to Bhattacharya on the condition that he has to submit his passport to a lower court, and he cannot leave station without permission of the investigating officer.

Bhattacharya, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Palashipara in Nadia district, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2022 over irregularities in teacher recruitment in the state.

He has also served as chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.

The CBI is concurrently probing the teacher recruitment scam. PTI DC RBT