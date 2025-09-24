School jobs scam: Court asks Bengal min to be present before ED on Sep 25, 26 for questioning

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday directed West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha to be present before the ED here on September 25 and 26 for questioning, while refusing the agency's prayer for his custody in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in the school jobs scam.

The court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to give prior notice to the state's correctional homes minister if it wants him to be present before it on further occasions with regard to its probe into the alleged money trail in the case.

The court, however, did not allow the prayer of the ED for Sinha's custody for seven days for questioning him, taking into account the lengthy period of investigation in the matter.

The minister is at present on bail granted by the special court earlier this month after he surrendered before it over a summons to him in connection with the case.

Sinha's lawyer, claiming that the court did not find promptitude on the part of the agency in taking forward the probe earlier, said that the ED had conducted a raid at the minister's premises in connection with the case in March, 2024, while he was called for questioning and his statement recorded by the agency six months later in September, 2024.

He said that, thereafter, in July this year, Sinha was summoned again asking for certain documents, which he claimed were provided to the agency.

The ED has been granted permission by the West Bengal governor to prosecute Sinha in connection with the case filed against him in relation to alleged irregularities in the recruitment to state-run and aided primary schools. PTI AMR ACD