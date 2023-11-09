School jobs scam: ED summons to Abhishek an 'eyewash', says CPI(M)

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the alleged school jobs scam case was an "eyewash".

Advertisment

Banerjee appeared before ED officers at 11.10am and came out of the central probe agency's office around an hour later.

"The ED summons to Banerjee was an eyewash," CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said, expressing apprehension about the outcome of the probe.

"Banerjee knew that he had nothing to fear," the CPI(M) leader said.

Advertisment

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary, after coming out of the ED office here, said he has nothing to hide and is always ready to cooperate with the central agency in its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The TMC MP said he submitted a nearly 6,000-page reply to the agency and all the documents demanded by it.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after he skipped its October 3 summons to take part in a protest rally in New Delhi demanding the release of MGNREGA dues to the state.

On September 13, the agency had questioned Banerjee for nearly nine hours in the alleged school recruitment scam. PTI AMR MNB