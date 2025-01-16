School kids to enchant Maha Kumbh visitors with Awadhi, Braj folk performances

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said it is providing a global platform at Maha Kumbh not just for Bollywood and international artists but also for talented schoolchildren who are set to enchant visitors with Awadhi and Braj folk performances.

The Culture Department is conducting a specialised training in nine disciplines at as many Prayagraj colleges which will conclude on January 22 before these students showcase their talents at the event, the government said in a statement.

"Specialised training in various cultural disciplines is being provided across Prayagraj colleges, including Awadhi folk singing at Shri Krishna Degree College, Mashkbeen at Madan Mohan Malviya Inter College, magic at Brajmangal Singh Inter College, Awadhi folk song/dance at RP Inter College, folk singing at Sarvodaya Shiksha Sadan Inter College, Dhedhiya dance at Kamala Smarak Inter College, Braj folk dance at Radha Raman Mahila Inter College, Bhajan and folk singing at Government Girls' Inter College and Rangoli at RNT Inter College," it said.

Renowned trainers from UP are leading the cultural training sessions. They include Shiv Pujan Shukla (Ayodhya), who trains in Awadhi folk singing, while Santosh (Kaushambi) and Vedanand (Prayagraj) provide Mashkbeen training. Aftab and Suresh Ji (Lucknow) teach magic while Kusum Verma (Lucknow) offers Awadhi folk song/dance training, the government said.

Similarly, Upma Pandey (Ambedkar Nagar) instructs in folk singing while Anand Kishore (Prayagraj) trains children in Dhedhiya dance. Neetu Singh (Mathura) teaches Braj folk dance and Manoj Gupta (Prayagraj) trains in bhajan/folk singing. Jyoti Ratan (Lucknow) provides Rangoli training, it added.

"This extensive training programme is being conducted jointly by the Culture Department and the colleges, with principals overseeing the initiative. These young talents, trained in Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, will be key contributors to the vibrant cultural displays at Maha Kumbh, showcasing their skills on a grand stage," the government said.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj after 12 years.

The UP government, which is hosting the mega fair, has estimated a footfall of 40 to 45 crore during the period. PTI KIS KSS KSS