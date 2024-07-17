School lab assistant held for accepting Rs 400 bribe in Latur district

Latur, Jul 17 (PTI) A laboratory assistant from a school in Marashtra’s Latur district has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 400 from a woman who needed her sister’s school leaving certificate, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman had sought her sister’s school leaving certificate to help her avail of the benefit under the government’s ‘Mazi Ladki Bahin’ scheme, which provides those eligible with a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

After the 45-year-old accused, who was also engaged in office work, demanded Rs 400 to get the certificate issued, the woman complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the official said.

The ACB laid a trap and nabbed the lab assistant on Tuesday while accepting the bribe, the official said. On ACB’s complaint, the Deoni police have registered against the accused, he added. PTI COR NR